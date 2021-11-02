Kagiso Rabada rampant as Proteas boost semifinal chances

The Proteas consolidated a top two position in Group 1 and enhanced their chances of advancing to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup after they steamrollered a hapless Bangladesh to win by six wickets with 39 balls remaining in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

On a hot and humid day, the teams were offered a fresh pitch at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, which had the look and touch of green and was expected to aid the pace-heavy SA attack.

SA captain Temba Bavuma must have thought he was on the highveld in Johannesburg when he saw a bit of grass on the surface and had no choice but to field first after winning the toss.

Bavuma unleashed his speed merchants Kagiso Rabada, who took 3/20 in four overs, and Anrich Nortjé, who also grabbed three wickets and conceded just eight runs in the 20 balls he bowled as the Proteas bulldozed Bangladesh with pace and bounce.