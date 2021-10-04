Sport / Cricket NEIL MANTHORP: One innings can be the start that changes everything Clyde Fortuin’s maiden T20 century was an example of how SA’s restructured domestic game can succeed B L Premium

Just more than seven and a half years ago SA won the Under-19 World Cup under the captaincy of Aiden Markram, comfortably beating Australia in the semifinal and Pakistan in the final. Kagiso Rabada was man of the match with 6/25 against the young Aussies and Aiden Markram posted a century opening partnership with Clyde Fortuin.

Today Markram and Rabada are enjoying the global spotlight of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and, certainly in Rabada’s case, its riches, while the rest of the Proteas squad are in Dubai undergoing the second day of their compulsory six-day hotel room quarantine as prescribed by the T20 World Cup organisers. They will communicate electronically, even with their neighbours, and team meetings will be conducted via Zoom. ..