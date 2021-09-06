Sport / Cricket NEIL MANTHORP: When being in the middle is better than being anywhere else The atmosphere in the Proteas squad in Sri Lanka is far from uncomfortable but not ideal either B L Premium

Much comment has been passed over the years on sports teams and individuals performing successfully in high-profile events despite the distractions of adverse, off-field circumstances. From natural disasters to personal tragedies, the history of sport is dotted with “the show goes on” stories.

Just occasionally, however, less than desirable events off the field lead to a greater desire to get onto it and can lead to an improvement in individual and team performances. Cricket is full of stories about batsmen making huge scores in first-class cricket because being in the middle was preferable to being anywhere else. ..