Janneman Malan happy with blistering start to ODI career

Proteas batsman Janneman Malan is either just being humble or is otherwise honestly unable to put a finger on the reasons for the blistering start to his burgeoning one-day international (ODI) career.

After eight ODI innings, Malan has scored 627 runs, which includes three centuries and two half centuries, and he boasts the highest score with an unbeaten 177 at an imposing average of 104.50.

He registered his third ODI century with a winning score of 121 off 135 balls in the Proteas’ 67-run (DLS method) victory over Sri Lanka on Saturday to help SA level the series 1-1 with one match to go on Tuesday.

Malan was so impressive in the win that he was part of two key partnerships of 98 and 86 with Reeza Hendricks and Heinrich Klaasen respectively, and he was rightly named player of the match.

“You don’t want to think about it too hard, you just have to break it down game by game,” he said when asked about the impressive start to his ODI career.

“I really don’t know what to make of it, but every game is about scoring runs and taking wickets and we always try to do that. I am fortunate to have such a good squad of players in the Proteas and after every match we start over and do what you have to do in the next game.”