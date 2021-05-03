Sport / Cricket

'Shocked’ Warner responding well to IPL axing — Hyderabad

Sunrisers want to get the best out of their overseas player combinations

03 May 2021 - 15:00 Amlan Chakraborty
David Warner. Picture: STEVE BELL/GETTY IMAGES
David Warner. Picture: STEVE BELL/GETTY IMAGES

New Delhi — David Warner is “obviously shocked” after being removed as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain and axed from the team but understands what prompted the move, the struggling Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise said.

The Australian was stripped of the captaincy on Saturday and was dropped from Sunday’s match against Rajasthan Royals which Hyderabad lost by 55 runs under new captain Kane Williamson.

Hyderabad lost five of their first six games under Warner, who led them to their maiden IPL title in 2016, and remain rooted to the bottom of the points table after their seventh loss on Sunday.

Losing the captaincy made Warner’s spot in the playing XI untenable and Hyderabad team director Tom Moody said the franchise wanted to get the best out of their four overseas-player slots.

“He was obviously shocked and disappointed, and we’d be disappointed if he wasn’t feeling that way,” Moody told Star Sports channel. “It means firstly that he’s not going to be playing, purely a decision based on combination.

“We’ve come to a conclusion that the two overseas batters, an all-rounder and Rashid Khan is the best combination. We’ve looked at it closely.”

Williamson and opener-stumper Jonny Bairstow are Hyderabad’s preferred overseas batsmen, while Afghan Mohammed Nabi and West Indian Jason Holder are likely to be alternated in the all-rounder’s slot.

Head coach Trevor Bayliss called Warner a “trooper” for how the 34-year-old handled his double disappointment. “Like any player who gets dropped, he’s disappointed,” Bayliss said after the loss against Rajasthan.

“But as you saw, he was charging around as the 12th man doing as much he could for the team. He’s been good, he’s been talking with Kane and some of the other players and giving them advice.”

Asked about Warner’s chances of returning to the playing XI at some stage in the eight-team tournament, Williamson said,

“He’s a world-class player. The cards are on the table, and I’m sure a number of conversations will be had.”

Reuters

NEIL MANTHORP: Enjoy the cricket — it might be the last for some time

The game’s problems just go on and on with one red herring after another
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Steve Smith puts hand up to lead Australia again if given chance

Tim Paine has led the Test side with distinction, but with his 37th birthday coming up soon a clear succession plan will be required
Sport
1 month ago

Australia look ahead to World T20, Ashes after poor season

Australia’s international season ends after loss to New Zealand in Twenty20 series
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Inter Milan crowned champions of Italy for first ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Sundowns outclass Pirates as they return to the ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Man United, Liverpool match called off after fans ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Chelsea’s Kai Havertz ‘desperate for more starts’ ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Lewis Hamilton stretches lead with victory in ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Sunrisers strip David Warner of captaincy, drop him for Royals match

Sport / Cricket

Rishabh Pant smashes India to a series win for the ages

Sport / Cricket

Matthew Wade dumped from Australia’s Test squad for SA tour

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.