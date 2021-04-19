Sport / Cricket

AB on T20 World Cup return: I would be thrilled if there is space

19 April 2021 - 14:55 Shrivathsa Sridhar
AB de Villiers. File photo: ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS LIVEPIC
AB de Villiers. File photo: ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS LIVEPIC

Bengaluru — SA batsman AB de Villiers says he is open to a return to international cricket at the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup in India and will discuss his future with national coach Mark Boucher during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 37-year-old retired from international cricket in 2018 but said in April 2020 he would consider a comeback at the T20 World Cup if it were delayed by a year to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re lined up to have a chat sometime during the IPL. But yes, we’ve been talking about it already,” De Villiers told reporters after scoring 76 for Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sunday’s 38-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

“Last year, he [Boucher] asked me if I would be interested. I said, ‘absolutely’. And come the end of the IPL, we’ll have a look at where we’re at with regard to my form and my fitness.

“Also, the situation with his team — he’s got to look at his guys who have been performing well ... If there’s no space for me, so be it. If I can slot in there, it’ll be fantastic if all those things fall in place.”

De Villiers has played 78 T20 games for SA, scoring 1,672 runs at an average of 26.12 and strike rate of 135.16.

Reuters

Proteas keep an eye on AB de Villiers for T20 World Cup

Coach Mark Boucher says they will take stock towards the end of the Indian Premier League season
Sport
3 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Determination to keep cricket being played has been spirited and uplifting

Despite admin storm clouds on the horizon and rain threatening to dampen the players, the game will go on and good times will return
Sport
1 month ago

All-rounders Morris, Maxwell become IPL millionaires

Leading South African player and Australian trigger bidding war as top teams in the world's best-known cricket league fight for their services
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Alex Ferguson says breakaway league will end 70 ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa says he will ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
TTM stun Sundowns to book spot in cup final
Sport / Soccer
4.
Baroka hold Chiefs to yet another draw
Sport / Soccer
5.
I always get fed, says Solskjaer’s son after ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Mark Boucher takes responsibility for Proteas’ poor run

Sport / Cricket

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa says he will suspend Cricket SA this week

Sport / Cricket

Proteas keep an eye on AB de Villiers for T20 World Cup

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.