Proteas keep an eye on AB de Villiers for T20 World Cup

Proteas coach Mark Boucher has reiterated that former captain AB de Villiers remains in the frame for the T20 World Cup to be hosted in India later this year.

The 37-year-old De Villiers‚ playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)‚ retired in 2018 having played 114 Tests‚ 228 ODIs and 78 T20s.

Before the start of the IPL season‚ De Villiers told reporters in India: “I am as young as ever” and Boucher said they will talk again towards the end of the tournament.

“I haven’t had a conversation with him of late but I did chat to him before he went over to the IPL‚” Boucher said. “The conversations are still very much open and AB wanted to perform very well at the IPL to prove to himself and everyone that he is still very much a big figure in world cricket and can dominate at that level.

“I said to him‚ you go over there and do your thing and I will give you a shout towards the back end of the IPL and see where you are. That’s where we are at the moment.”

Boucher also said the door has not been closed on 28-year-old fast bowler Duanne Olivier who ended his burgeoning international career of 10 Tests and 48 wickets by signing a Kolpak contract with Yorkshire in 2019.

Olivier is set to play for Gauteng during the forthcoming domestic season and Boucher said many challenges remain for him to wear the SA jersey again.

“There are a lot of things that need to happen in order for him to even be considered. He’s got to show form playing at franchise level and we can’t judge him from what he’s done in the past or from what he’s done overseas. He’s got to come back into our system and perform properly at this level.”