Sport / Cricket

Boucher bemoans mental frailties after defeat in Pakistan

Coach puts loss down to the team lacking awareness of when to tighten the screws after Proteas lose last seven wickets for just 33 runs

09 February 2021 - 16:37 Nick Said
Mark Boucher. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Mark Boucher. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

SA coach Mark Boucher blamed mental fragility and an inability to drive home their advantage in key moments of the second Test for the side’s series loss to Pakistan that centred on now all too familiar batting collapses.

The Proteas were defeated by 95 runs in Rawalpindi on Monday to lose the two-match series 2-0. Chasing a daunting 370 for victory, they were well placed just after lunch on the fifth day on 241/3 with two set batsmen but lost their last seven wickets for the addition of only 33 runs.

“The way we played in big moments really cost us,” Boucher told reporters. “Our match awareness of when to tighten the screws was lacking. That is the reason we lost the game.

“We didn’t bat well, didn’t field well but our bowling stood out. We created opportunities [in the field], we just didn’t take them. That cost us, in this game alone, about 150 runs.”

Boucher feels there was a hangover from heavy series defeats in India and Sri Lanka in recent years that created anxiety within the team when cool heads were needed.

“I think it’s more mental. There’s lots of scars from past tours to the subcontinent. Some guys who have had technical issues in the past, like Aiden Markram, spent time at the crease and was able to fight his way through it. It’s more mental than anything else. It’s stupid ways to get out in really important moments of the game.”

SA have no Test series for the foreseeable future after Australia pulled out of a planned tour of the country in March-April citing fears over the Covid-19 pandemic, despite Cricket SA agreeing to all their safety demands.

“It will be good to get some four-day games in the domestic competition and get everyone playing,” Boucher said, looking for a silver lining. “That’s where the guys get some good confidence and match awareness gets highlighted.”

Reuters

Cricket SA slaps Kugandrie Govender with second suspension

New notice handed out after Govender returns as chief commercial officer
Sport
2 hours ago

Cautious England set India daunting target in Chennai

The hosts are still 381 behind with opener Rohit Sharma out early but are optimistic of chasing the target down
Sport
1 day ago

Hasan Ali takes 10 wickets as SA collapses again

Dismal batting has been a feature  of the Proteas’ performance both home and away for a few years
Sport
1 day ago

Root lauds bowlers after England crush India

Captain who smashed 218 in the first innings says batting first was the key to their victory
Sport
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: How Australia’s cricketers and ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Hasan Ali takes 10 wickets as SA collapses again
Sport / Cricket
3.
Chip-in eagle helps Brooks Koepka rally to win in ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Much work ahead, says Chiefs coach after ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Novak Djokovic serves up masterclass on favourite ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.