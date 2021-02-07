Debutant Kyle Mayers scores 210 runs as Windies seal remarkable win
Tourists complete fifth-highest successful run chase in Test history
New Delhi — Kyle Mayers made an unbeaten double hundred on his Test debut to help West Indies snatch an extraordinary three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first Test on Sunday.
Hosts Bangladesh declared their second innings on 223/8, setting West Indies a daunting victory target of 395 in Chattogram, and the touring side completed the fifth-highest successful run chase in Test history.
Mayers added 216 runs with Nkrumah Bonner (86) to turn the match on its head and took a single off spinner Nayeem Hasan to seal a fairytale victory for a second-string West Indies side led by Kraigg Brathwaite.
Mayers, a 28-year-old left-handed batsman from Barbados, remained unbeaten on 210, including 20 fours and seven sixes, and became the sixth player to score a double hundred in the fourth innings of a Test.
West Indies sent a weakened squad to Bangladesh after several players, including Test captain Jason Holder, opted out of the tour citing Covid-19 concerns.
The second and final Test starts in Dhaka on Thursday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.