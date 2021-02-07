Sport / Cricket

Debutant Kyle Mayers scores 210 runs as Windies seal remarkable win

Tourists complete fifth-highest successful run chase in Test history

07 February 2021 - 20:32 Amlan Chakraborty
Kyle Mayers. Picture: TWITTER
Kyle Mayers. Picture: TWITTER

New Delhi — Kyle Mayers made an unbeaten double hundred on his Test debut to help West Indies snatch an extraordinary three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first Test on Sunday.

Hosts Bangladesh declared their second innings on 223/8, setting West Indies a daunting victory target of 395 in Chattogram, and the touring side completed the fifth-highest successful run chase in Test history.

Mayers added 216 runs with Nkrumah Bonner (86) to turn the match on its head and took a single off spinner Nayeem Hasan to seal a fairytale victory for a second-string West Indies side led by Kraigg Brathwaite.

Mayers, a 28-year-old left-handed batsman from Barbados, remained unbeaten on 210, including 20 fours and seven sixes, and became the sixth player to score a double hundred in the fourth innings of a Test.

West Indies sent a weakened squad to Bangladesh after several players, including Test captain Jason Holder, opted out of the tour citing Covid-19 concerns.

The second and final Test starts in Dhaka on Thursday.

Reuters

