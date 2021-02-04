Life / Sport Cricket SA: A balls-up for the ages Just when you thought the debacle at Cricket SA couldn’t get any worse ... BL PREMIUM

Cricket is the game that can’t stop giving. You’d be forgiven for thinking this giving was about thrilling victories in exotic locations like Karachi and Rawalpindi, but no; rather it’s the sport’s never-ending supply of news. And that news is unfortunately almost always bad.

There was a period around Christmas when the news was often middling, sometimes even good, as the interim board of Cricket SA (CSA) went about restoring the organisation to health and the Proteas beat Sri Lanka. Last week, cricket reverted to form, as it all got messy...