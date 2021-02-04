Cricket SA: A balls-up for the ages
Just when you thought the debacle at Cricket SA couldn’t get any worse ...
04 February 2021 - 05:00
Cricket is the game that can’t stop giving. You’d be forgiven for thinking this giving was about thrilling victories in exotic locations like Karachi and Rawalpindi, but no; rather it’s the sport’s never-ending supply of news. And that news is unfortunately almost always bad.
There was a period around Christmas when the news was often middling, sometimes even good, as the interim board of Cricket SA (CSA) went about restoring the organisation to health and the Proteas beat Sri Lanka. Last week, cricket reverted to form, as it all got messy...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now