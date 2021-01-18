NEIL MANTHORP: Tight security in Pakistan has allayed fears, says Proteas skipper De Kock
But living in bio-secure bubbles has been tough on the players, he says
18 January 2021 - 19:53
Most cricketers play most of their careers living by the oldest maxim of taking “one ball at a time”. In the case of Quinton de Kock and his 21-man squad in Pakistan, it has been more a case of taking one hour at a time.
After 72 hours in the country, the players finally had their first training session at the Karachi Gymkhana Club and the captain held his first virtual media conference with an enthusiastic local audience as well as the usual SA scribes. ..
