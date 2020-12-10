Sport / Cricket

Aussies have opening worries ahead of India series

Warner is ruled out for first Test and probable replacement Pucovski is still recovering from concussion

10 December 2020 - 15:49 Ian Ransom
Australia's David Warner in action. Picture: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT/FILE PHOTO
Australia's David Warner in action. Picture: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT/FILE PHOTO

Melbourne — Australia face a test of their batting depth against India with an injury cloud hanging over their top order, Steve Smith said on Thursday.

Veteran opener David Warner has been ruled out of the first Test in Adelaide while his likely replacement, Will Pucovski, is recovering from concussion after being hit by a bouncer during a tour match. With incumbent Joe Burns also struggling for runs, Smith said Australia would find out how well their batting reserves would cope.

“I think our depth is obviously going to be tested with Davey out and a few potentially new players coming in,” the former captain told reporters. “It’ll test us out, no doubt, against a good Indian outfit. They beat us out here last time and they’re a very good side.

“Whoever is up there and whoever is in the team, hopefully we all do our job and can have a successful summer.”

Although omitted from the final pink-ball tour match starting in Sydney on Friday, uncapped Pucovski did not travel with the rest of the squad to Adelaide. Pundits have offered various ideas for Australia to cover for the 22-year-old if he is unavailable, including promoting No 3 Marnus Labuschagne to open, or even middle-order batsman Matthew Wade.

Rarely comfortable with a long wait to bat, Smith said he would be open to moving up a slot to No 3. “That doesn’t bother me too much, I’ve batted a fair bit at No 3, so three or four. Any lower than four I wouldn’t be overly happy,” he said. “Anywhere, up there I’m fine.”

Whether Smith will regain the captaincy is a question that has dogged Australian cricket since his leadership ban expired in March, two years after the ball-tampering scandal in SA. Smith has been repeatedly overlooked in leadership roles in white-ball series in 2020, though coach Justin Langer admitted there were discussions about him potentially replacing limited-overs captain Aaron Finch recently when he was injured.

Wade ended up leading the T20 side and Langer said there is still “a process” to go through before Smith could be considered for the role. Smith said he was unaware of the details of that process but would do whatever is “best for the team”.

“Right now I think [Test captain] Tim [Paine] and Finchy are doing really good jobs,” he said. “I’m comfortable where I’m at right now.” 

Reuters

Cricket SA interim board freezes out Ramela and Vonya

Decision bars the two members from participating in the workings of the structure with immediate effect
Sport
22 hours ago

Proteas to take on Pakistan in historic trip

Two tests and three Twenty20 internationals to be played in SA's first visit to the cricket-mad country in 13 years
Sport
23 hours ago

Aussies avoid whitewash in spite of Kohli blitz

Australia survive India skipper Virat Kohli’s onslaught to end T20 series with India on winning note
Sport
1 day ago

Australia’s batsman Will Pucovski in doubt for Test after head knock

The batsman retired hurt after being hit by a bouncer during a tour match against India A
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Western Province may lose Siya Kolisi and other ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Golf discussion: Retail sector fights its way out ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Cricket SA interim board freezes out Ramela and ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Pirates skipper Hlatshwayo happy to let relegated ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Netball coach sweating over fitness of key goal ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.