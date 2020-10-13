Sport / Cricket

‘Superman’ AB shows India how to master Cummins

AB de Villiers dealt with Australia’s pace attack by smashing 73 not out from 33 balls

13 October 2020 - 16:05 Amlan Chakraborty
AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders on October 12 2020. Picture: RAHUL GULATI/SPORTZPICS
AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders on October 12 2020. Picture: RAHUL GULATI/SPORTZPICS

New Delhi — AB de Villiers showed India the way to deal with Australia’s pace attack ahead of their tour Down Under by flaying Pat Cummins in Monday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match, prompting his Bangalore captain Virat Kohli to dub him “Superman”.

De Villiers smashed a whirlwind 73 not out from 33 balls to set up Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 82-run romp against Kolkata Knight Riders and Cummins could not escape the mayhem.

Australia’s pace spearhead had given away 19 runs in his first three overs but finished 4-0-38-0 after De Villiers smacked two sixes and a four in the 17th over of the Bangalore innings.

“Barring one superhuman, every batsman struggled on the pitch,” India captain Kohli, who will take his team to Australia for a full series later in 2020, said of De Villiers after the match in Sharjah.

“Only AB can do what he did. It was a fabulous knock. We were looking at 160-165, and it was only thanks to his genius we got to 194. I was happy we could string together a partnership, and mine was the best seat to watch from,” said Kohli, who was content playing second fiddle to the South African with an unbeaten 33.

Bangalore is now third in the points table, behind defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Delhi’s injury woes continue to mount with pace bowler Ishant Sharma ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a muscle strain.

Delhi have already lost veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra through a finger injury, while wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is also out of action for a week with a hamstring niggle.

Bottom-placed Kings XI Punjab received a boost with opener Chris Gayle declared fit for Thursday’s match against Bangalore after being admitted to hospital with a stomach bug. 

Reuters

Sunil Narine faces ban after suspected illegal bowling action

Umpires report Kolkata Knight Riders spinner after IPL match against Kings XI Punjab
Sport
1 day ago

VINCE VAN DER BIJL: How SA’s cricket administrators can learn from Mfuneko Ngam

His voyage of discovery as the only Proteas cricketer to have been educated throughout his schooldays in a township is an example to us all
Opinion
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Q&A: Closed borders and silver linings
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Seven years on, ‘Brand O’Connor’ is back in vogue
Sport / Rugby
3.
Steve Komphela’s role at Sundowns uncertain
Sport / Soccer
4.
English rugby clubs face bankruptcy before ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Cricket umpires gear up for new season
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

World Test Championship final still on course for June 2021

Sport / Cricket

Cricket umpires gear up for new season

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.