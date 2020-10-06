Provincial cricket boards and executive management teams will be instructed to be predominantly black with an emphasis on black women members from May 2021 as part of membership requirements at Cricket SA.

A Cricket SA delegation was on a transformation charm offensive in parliament on Tuesday to brief the portfolio committee on sports‚ arts and culture on its handling of a forensic investigation report‚ transformation and the intervention from the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) and others.

It can be revealed that the current vacancy on the board of Cricket SA resulting from the resignation of Steve Cornelius will be filled by a black woman‚ preferably with skills in media and marketing. The recruitment process is to be completed by the end of November.

A programme to enhance skills in governance at affiliate members will start from November with a specific focus on identifying and upskilling women administrators and board members. No specific end date is envisaged but development milestones will be periodically reported. The intention is to identify at least 10 candidates to start this programme.

“The onus will be placed on affiliates/unions to address the current status of non-transformed positions especially in CEO and executive positions‚” the Cricket SA delegation told members of the committee. “Failure by the unions to do this will result in financial penalties. To commence this process in December 2020.”

The seven-member strong delegation will be led by acting Cricket SA president Beresford Williams‚ independent directors Dheven Dharmalingam‚ Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw‚ Vuyokazi Memani-Sedile and Marius Schoeman. Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender and nonindependent board member from the Free State Cricket Zola Thamae will also form part of the delegation.

The presentation sought to deal with issues such as board composition‚ executive team‚ governance‚ forensic report‚ transformation‚ human resources‚ financial stability‚ communication strategy and Sascoc intervention.

Cricket SA was supposed to appear before parliament on August 21 but the organisation requested a postponement‚ saying it was not ready.

Cricket SA head honchos met at the weekend to deliberate on the organisation’s way forward after they were given an ultimatum by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa two days earlier to follow guidelines from Sascoc and step aside to allow for a task team to take over.