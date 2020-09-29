Opinion / Columnists VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Bringing back honour, transparency and excellence to our cricket How to transform the sport throughout SA into a dynamic force, diverse yet inclusive BL PREMIUM

This article attempts to take a leaf out of Dr Arthur Keppel-Jones’s book When Smuts Goes, published in 1947. The book is a futuristic novel forecasting the history of SA. It gives a remarkable account covering, correctly, the ascension of Afrikaner nationalists and their increasingly destructive quest for total apartheid after the fall of Jan Smuts and the United Party.

It records the declaration of a second SA Republic. The inevitable racial conflict is detailed, culminating in foreign intervention, bloodshed and the establishment of majority rule. Keppel-Jones did not forecast a peaceful revolution, though. He assumed a bloody struggle, with the white population eventually fleeing to Argentina. It is a bold, astonishing account of the way he saw the future.