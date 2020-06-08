Former Proteas bowler Mfuneko Ngam and former Lions coach Geoffery Toyana have bemoaned the lack of transformation and the poor state of cricket facilities in the townships.

Toyana‚ who won four trophies in his five seasons as the Lions head coach‚ said facilities in the townships have been neglected and are as appalling as they were when he retired in 2008.

Toyana‚ current head coach of the Northerns senior provincial team‚ and Ngam‚ the first black African Test cricketer to not have come from a former model C school‚ spoke in a frank interview with Cricket Fanatics Magazine.

“The main challenge that we have in every township in SA is something that breaks me‚” Toyana told the digital magazine.

“I come from Soweto. It’s sad as we speak that the Soweto Cricket Oval has not improved since I last played.

“I was involved in Soweto cricket in late 90s and early 2000s. For me to see that there’s no change and there’s no improvement in that facility and other facilities all over SA hurts‚” said Toyana‚ the former Transvaal and Easterns man who played 71 List A and 84 first-class appearances during his career as a left-handed batsman.

“It will be a shock for me to see a black African child coming from the township‚ without any private education‚ go play franchise cricket.”

Ngam‚ who made his Test debut for the Proteas as a 21-year-old against New Zealand in December 2000‚ also retired in 2008 like Toyana and has been coaching in the development ranks ever since. Ngam agreed that transformation was being misunderstood by many and believes black players need to be trusted that they too can do the job.

“For me‚ it was all about sitting them down and asking them what they want to achieve. From there you tell them what you’re expecting from them.

“Back in the day‚ guys were not trusted in those positions‚ especially black Africans. For me‚ it’s more about trust more than anything else. Trust is a big thing.”