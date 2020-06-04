Crisis-ridden Cricket SA is set to continue operating with an acting accounting officer‚ at least for the immediate future‚ after the governing body admitted to failing to meet its own deadline for finalising proceedings on suspended CEO Thabang Moroe.

On Friday it will be six months since Moroe was put on “precautionary suspension with pay” on December 6 2019 on what the Cricket SA board said were “allegations of misconduct”.

The Chris Nenzani-led Cricket SA board said the decision to place Moroe on precautionary suspension followed reports from the social and ethics and the audit and risk committees‚ flagging “possible failure of controls in the organisation”.

Cricket SA president and board chair Nenzani has been steadfast in telling the cricket fraternity and the public that Moroe’s suspension “will be finalised in six months”.

But it emerged this week that Cricket SA are nowhere near settling Moroe’s suspension‚ which has reportedly cost the organisation more than R2m.

The Cricket SA board admitted they are still far from finalising the matter‚ citing the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions as a reason.

“The advent of Covid-19 has not only had a global impact on the world health status‚ but it has also meant that it could not be business as usual on the operations front‚” the Cricket SA board said on Thursday.

Despite this, the board managed to make some executive and nonexecutive management appointments during the coronavirus lockdown.

Graeme Smith’s acting role as director of cricket was made permanent and Limpopo Cricket boss John Mogodu was elected a nonindependent director on the Cricket SA board despite the lockdown.

Cricket SA also concluded and announced two new commercial partnerships when leading national telecommunications providers BitCo Telecoms and Kemach Equipment came on board despite the Covid-19 restrictions.

“As you will recall‚ SA went on national lockdown on March 27 2020, an outcome that has led to delays in the conclusion and resolution of a number of business process areas and, for our part‚ this includes the outcomes of both the internal disciplinary and the forensic processes‚ which are both independent processes‚” the board said.

“Consequently‚ these processes are still ongoing and Cricket SA is unable to share any new updates until there is an outcome on these two cases and a report is presented.”

Further evidence that Covid-19 has not completely paralysed the Cricket SA board from attending to pressing matters came last week when it extended acting CEO Jacques Faul’s interim role. Faul was roped in a few days after Moroe’s suspension.