A new normal for sport and fans

It’s amazing how quickly some of life’s “givens” have disappeared overnight: dinner with friends, a trip to the gym, a hug from a loved one … and weekend sport. Sport has always been one of humanity’s great unifiers – British and German soldiers even celebrated the Christmas Truce of 1914 during World War 1 with a football match in no-man’s land – and it’s deeply strange to not be able to harness the goodwill, energy and passion of a global sporting event at a time when the world needs it more than ever.

“Sport is nothing without the fans” is more than lip service from administrators and athletes. Plenty agree that their seasons should only restart once it is safe for fans to flock to venues in their tens of thousands. The return of the Springboks after their rugby World Cup win in Japan would not have had the same effect without the thousands of fans cheering and showing their pride along the streets. How will we as South Africans rediscover our sporting soul without an echoing FNB stadium or a fan-lined 89km route at the Comrades Marathon? We will figure that out as time goes on and the current situation changes.

The unavailability of live sport under Covid-19 lockdown has caused broadcasters to switch to showing legacy and classic matches and package events in myriad different ways. The problem is that fans have seen all these matches before, and nostalgia will only take you so far in the face of high subscription fees which many see as a grudge purchase made almost solely to have access their favourite live sporting events. Some sporting codes have ventured into the esports space, but watching Lewis Hamilton compete against Ben Stokes in a virtual Grand Prix is more about the novelty value than providing a viable alternative for one of the world’s most-followed sports.

With fewer options for fans to engage now, we believe sports teams and codes in SA that have the ability to deliver their content directly to the consumer (DTC) will be the ones that come out of this in better shape – both financially and in terms of the vital goodwill of the fans that flock to stadiums and buy merchandise. The model needs to change, and a fan-centred and owned digital platform that delivers content directly is the solution. The excitement of the return of sport will be balanced out by the quality of the experience in a very different environment, and it is incumbent upon the rights holders to provide a model that will ensure the vital loyalty of fans. As life returns to the “new normal”, fans will also remember how sporting organisations and sponsors drove value during lockdown, which will have an effect on loyalty and the long-term sustainability of those sporting codes.

The first DTC movers with the best content plan and those who take ownership of both broadcast medium and the content will be best placed to survive the pandemic. Monetising an owned channel can be done in partnership with a broadcaster with experience in the space, rather than by working against them. It's a huge ramp-up to build the infrastructure to own and produce a quality broadcast, which most sporting codes can’t afford, nor do they have the inclination to attempt it. But those who see the long-term value in investing and partnering where they can are the ones who will be in the best position to capitalise on the “new normal”. It has to be built as a partnership in which the existing broadcasters see value and return.

Providing fans with this content is but one part of the puzzle – and without the content, the alternative is a vehicle through which real and long-term fan value can be provided. One approach for sport is to do this through membership platforms or supporters’ clubs.

Supporters’ clubs are a way for teams and rights holders to connect directly with fans and generate vital revenue in the process. One Custom runs the Official Proteas Supporters’ Club in SA, under the auspices of Cricket South Africa (CSA), which administers and promotes the property of cricket in the country. That means that the “content” of cricket is largely under CSA’s control, and their sponsors rely on the broadcast (by broadcast rights holders like SuperSport or SABC) of this content to maximise their exposure and return on investment.