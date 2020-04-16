Sport / Cricket

Kyle Verreynne takes a catch in the deep to dismiss Pat Cummins of Australia during the 1st ODI match between South Africa and Australia at Eurolux Boland Park on February 29, 2020 in Paarl, South Africa. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN / GALLO IMAGES
Proteas newbie Kyle Verreynne understands how much work he needs to put in to thrive at international level‚ but right now he has a Test debut among his immediate targets.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has suspended cricket around the world‚ SA’s next Test assignment will be the West Indies at the end of July. There is no red-ball cricket globally for any SA or West Indian player to prepare for the series‚ but Verreynne’s goals will not be shifted by the pandemic. The lockdown extension‚ until April 30‚ means Verreynne cannot work on his game‚ but he hopes the preseason and winter camps will give him the requisite preparation for the overseas tours if they take place.

SA had a difficult and transitional summer when they lost the home Test series to England under new team director Mark Boucher.

“Having played in the ODI side‚ I know I need to continue to work hard to keep my place there and continue to contribute to the one-day team. I definitely want to play Test cricket. In the winter tours and preseason‚ I’m going to put a lot of work into my red-ball game so I can push to get into the Test team‚” Verreynne said.

Verreynne‚ a consistent scorer for the Cape Cobras in all formats‚ was on the sidelines for the limited-overs leg of the England series. The 22-year-old, who went to the same school as Jacques Kallis (Wynberg Boys High), said the time he spent with the squad during the England series equipped him for his debut against Australia. He made 48‚ 3 and 50 as SA whitewashed the visitors in the 50-over section of the limited-overs tour after losing the T20 series 2-1.

“People would think not getting a game during the England series would have been a disappointment‚ but for me it was one of the best things that could have happened because I got to interact with the players and experience how it feels to be part of an international squad‚” Verreynne said.

“When training with the guys‚ I got to understand the level of intensity at which they operated. I wasn’t playing‚ but those few weeks with the team when I learned many things‚ prepared me for the Australia series.”

Verreynne also wants to win trophies for the Cobras after little went right for them in the 2019/2020 summer. The Cobras were bottom of the Momentum 1-Day Cup table with two wins from 10 games. Verreynne played in four of those matches scoring 83 runs at 20.75.

The Cobras did not fare much better in the red-ball tournament, with no wins‚ six draws and two losses to finish bottom. Verreynne‚ though‚ was productive in his seven matches with 551 runs from 11 innings at 55.10 including two 100s and three 50s.

“From a domestic perspective‚ I really want to win a trophy with the Cobras. That’s something I haven’t done with the franchise. I hope I can contribute towards the Cobras winning a trophy this season.”

