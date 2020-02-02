Proteas limited-overs batsman David Miller understands the currency of runs and how they keep you in a team.

Miller was one of the senior players who underperformed in the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

With Faf du Plessis not part of the ODI action against England and Hashim Amla retired‚ Miller now has to deliver repeatedly in the ODI series that starts at Newlands on Tuesday.

Runs were missing from SA’s Test team and with England possessing a ballistic ODI batting unit‚ Miller has to rise to the occasion.

“You have to let the runs do the talking. You can have all the experience and the good chats but it’s about doing the business on the park,” he said.

“It's about putting scores together and as a batting unit‚ we’re playing the world champs. But cricket is cricket. Anyone is beatable. If we come with the right approach and mindset and do what’s required of us‚ it’s going to be a good game.”

With Kyle Verreynne‚ Bjorn Fortuin‚ Lutho Sipamla and Janneman Malan‚ there is a fair bit of wet-behind-the-ears in the squad to be captained by Quinton de Kock.

England are a formidable team but renewal‚ no matter how painful it can be‚ has to start at some point.

There is going to be a fair bit of nerves when the young players have to make their bows‚ but Miller said it is not a bad thing to be nervous.

“Everyone takes nerves differently but whether you play club cricket or international cricket‚ you still deal with nerves and pressures.

“The guys have played enough domestic cricket but it’s up to the individual to see how they process that and at the end of the day‚ no-one can do it for you‚” Miller said.