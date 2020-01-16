Sport / Cricket

Dhoni denied India contract amid retirement speculation

Board of Control for Cricket in India drops former captain from list of centrally contracted players

16 January 2020 - 15:29 Amlan Chakraborty
In this file photo taken on July 8, 2019, India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on after a session in the nets as he takes part in a training session at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England. Picture: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP
In this file photo taken on July 8, 2019, India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on after a session in the nets as he takes part in a training session at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England. Picture: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP

New Delhi — The Indian cricket board signalled it is ready for life without Mahendra Singh Dhoni after dropping the long-serving wicketkeeper from its list of centrally contracted players on Thursday.

The former captain quit Test cricket in 2014 and has not played for India since taking a break after the team’s semifinals exit at the 50-overs World Cup in England in 2019.

Coach Ravi Shastri said recently that Dhoni, who will turn 39 in July, could be considered for the 2020 Twenty20 World Cup in Australia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, seemed to have made up its mind and Dhoni, who has stonewalled retirement talk in his rare media interactions, was conspicuous by his absence in the 27-player list.

In the new list, captain Virat Kohli, opener Rohit Sharma and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah have retained their place in the A+ grade, worth $986,923 a year. The 11 players grouped in the A grade with retainers of $700,000 include Rishabh Pant, who is seen as Dhoni’s successor in limited-overs cricket.

Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha was promoted to grade B where he joins opener Mayank Agarwal and three others who will earn 30-million rupees each. The final group comprises eight players with retainers of $420,000 for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.

Dhoni, who was in grade A in the previous list, remains India’s most successful limited-overs captain who led the team to World Cup victories both in the 20-overs (2007) and 50-overs (2011) formats. Dinesh Karthik, Khaleel Ahmed and Ambati Rayudu also missed out on a contract.

Reuters

Du Plessis keen to have AB de Villiers in T20 World Cup

SA has 11 matches in which to assemble a team that fires together
Sport
20 hours ago

A who’s who of the Under-19 cricket World Cup

A strong Asian block will present difficulties for many of the teams
Sport
23 hours ago

Proteas’ Enoch Nkwe tips Bavuma as future SA captain

Assistant coach backs Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher over transformation
Sport
23 hours ago

I’m not getting into a battle over batting spot, say Faf du Plessis

Proteas’ second-highest scorer of 2019 has had a lean time of it lately with the bat
Sport
23 hours ago

Custodian of cricket’s laws wants Tests to remain five-day affairs

Despite calls for a new four-day norm, the MCC is sticking with tradition
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Ben Stokes bags ICC Player of the Year

Sport / Cricket

AB de Villiers keen to bat again for Proteas

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: Now hear this ... stump mics are here to stay

Opinion / Columnists

India open to day-night Test in Australia, says Kohli

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.