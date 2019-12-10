SA Under-19 coach Lawrence Mahatlane is not worried about Gerald Coetzee’s fitness for the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

The talented young paceman‚ who has already made waves at franchise level for the Knights‚ pulled up with a hamstring issue in a Mzansi Super League game for the Jozi Stars against the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in November.

SA’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup squad was unveiled at Cricket SA’s headquarters in Melrose Estate on Tuesday. They will be captained by Bryce Parsons.

“Gerald has worked hard. He ran a 2km time trial the other day and he’s on track. We’re hoping by the time the quadrangular series starts‚ he’ll be 100%.

“Given the injury he had‚ he’s not going to play in next week’s round of four-day matches and he’ll join us in East London‚” Mahatlane said.

SA’s Under-19s have had a rough time of it in the past year. They were whitewashed in a seven-match series against Pakistan in June and July, while they were well beaten by India on tour earlier this year.

SA open their World Cup account against Afghanistan in Kimberley on January 17. They are in Group D‚ in which they are also up against Canada and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

While Mahatlane is hoping for a play-off spot‚ the team’s growth has been the important part for him.

“Eighteen months ago‚ we won a series in England. If you think of India‚ it was a tough tour and it always is for any team. Pakistan had a Test opening bowler in their team. For young players‚ it’s about growth. The good thing about this programme is how quickly players can grow‚” Mahatlane said.

“The biggest thing for us is just exposing the kids. If you look at the games against the emerging sides‚ they had guys like Wandile Makwetu and Dayyaan Gallium. When you play against guys who’ve been around‚ you start adjusting to the fact that you’re no longer playing school cricket.

“It’s not only about surviving the good bowler and cashing in‚ but it’s about ‘how can I start scoring off good balls?’. I think we’ve improved in that regard.”