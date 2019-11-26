Sport / Cricket

England’s James Anderson to continue recovery in SA

England and Wales Cricket Board says paceman will attend a specialist bowling camp in Potchefstroom

26 November 2019 - 15:02 Shrivathsa Sridhar
England's James Anderson. Picture: CARL RECINE / REUTERS

Bengaluru — England paceman James Anderson will step up his recovery from a calf injury at a specialist pace bowling camp in Potchefstroom ahead of a four-Test series in SA starting in December, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said.

Anderson, England’s top Test wicket-taker with 575 victims, sustained the injury playing for Lancashire in July and managed only four overs in the opening Ashes Test against Australia before being ruled out of the series.

The 37-year-old was also ruled out of England’s two-Test series in New Zealand but is hopeful of making a comeback for the first match against SA starting on December 26.

Anderson had earlier swapped the cricket nets for the facilities at the training ground of Premier League champions Manchester City to aid his recovery. He will be joined at the December 1-14 camp in SA by fellow seamers Mark Wood, Olly Stone, Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson as well as wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Batsmen Will Jacks, James Bracey, Dan Lawrence, Keaton Jennings and Sam Hain and spinners Dom Bess, Mason Crane and Amar Virdi are attending another specialist camp in Mumbai that started on Tuesday. 

Reuters

