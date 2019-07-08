Sport / Cricket

Ottis Gibson wants to remain at the helm

08 July 2019 - 17:18 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Ottis Gibson. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Ottis Gibson says he has unfinished business with the Proteas and does not want to leave his job as national cricket team coach.

Gibson’s contract as head coach expires in September and the coach’s Cricket SA employers meet in a fortnight to review SA's performances during a disappointing World Cup. The team only managed three wins in nine matches in England.

The Proteas returned to SA on Monday and Gibson revealed he had discussions with Cricket SA in January about the possibility of him remaining at the helm. He added that continuity is key for the Proteas as the T20 World Cup is just over a year away in Australia.

“I want to continue‚” he said. “The T20 World Cup is around the corner and I feel like I have unfinished business with the Proteas‚ but we will see how conversations unfold over the next couple of weeks.”

Asked if the poor performance of the team could scupper his chances of staying on‚ Gibson said he felt that he had done a good job since he was appointed in August 2017.

“That I have done enough to secure my job will come out in the next couple of weeks‚ but if you look at the World Cup in isolation then you will think perhaps I haven’t done enough to keep my job‚” he said. “But if you look at what we have achieved over the last 18 months‚ then it is a different picture. I guess it will come down to interpretation from Corrie [Van Zyl] and the hierarchy.”

Gibson maintained that contrary to perception‚ he never spoke to anyone at the England and Wales Cricket Board. He added that he does not remember being given a mandate to win the World Cup.

“I have never had any conversations around that [the England job]‚ I guess at a time like this you will be linked with every job‚” he said.

“I can’t remember if I was told to win the final or lose the job. In January I had a conversation with Cricket SA around staying on‚ so we will see whether that conversation still holds true.”

Looking back at the tournament‚ Gibson said the SA team never recovered from the loss of Hashim Amla and Lungi Ngidi at the start of the event.

“First game we lost Hash [Amla] as a batsman‚ the second game we lost Lungi [Ngidi] as a bowler and that kept  putting pressure on squad‚” he said. “Unfortunately we did not recover in time but at the last week of the tournament we were playing the kind of cricket that we wanted to play.

“In the first and middle part of the tournament‚ we did not recover from the early injury setbacks.”

Beheading time looms for Proteas

The demand for sacrifice is inevitable, but will it lead to improvement for SA cricket?
4 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Poor World Cup not only fault of Proteas players

Cricket SA scored having cricketers stay longer at Indian Premier League
6 days ago

A bad week for Otis Gibson

Proteas coach failed to teach SA’s bowlers, to help the batsmen and to inspire the team
1 week ago

