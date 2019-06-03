Sport / Cricket

Are SA quicks getting soft?

Phehlukwayo and Tahir have been the best, conceding less than a run a ball

03 June 2019 - 17:44 Telford Vice
Kagiso Rabada bowls during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between South Africa and Bangladesh at The Oval on June 2 2019 in London, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ GARETH COPLEY-IDI
Kagiso Rabada bowls during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between South Africa and Bangladesh at The Oval on June 2 2019 in London, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ GARETH COPLEY-IDI

London — The Proteas have earned their reputation for producing quality fast bowlers the hard way — by producing them era in and era out.

But this generation of the country’s quicks are earning the kind of reputation they do not want‚ especially not with a World Cup upon them: are they soft?

“Over the two years I’ve been here‚ I looked at the sort of bowling attack that I thought I needed to come and to win a World Cup in England‚” Ottis Gibson said on Sunday.

“It was [Dale] Steyn‚ [Kagiso] Rabada‚ [Lungi] Ngidi‚ and [Anrich] Nortjé came on the scene with the x-factor I was looking for. But we lost two of them before the tournament started. And now Lungi today.”

Rabada and Steyn left the Indian Premier League early with back and shoulder injuries‚ and the latter has been on ice since April 21. Nortjé broke his thumb before the squad left SA and was replaced by Chris Morris‚ while a hamstring problem took Ngidi off the field at the Oval on Sunday.

That complicated SA’s job of trying to beat Bangladesh. They didn’t‚ going down by 21 runs, which followed their 104-run loss to England. Played two‚ lost two is not the way to start a World Cup‚ particularly when your next game is against one of the favoured teams.

SA face India in Southampton on Wednesday. What might their attack look like? Ngidi will be sidelined for up to 10 days‚ so he will not feature.

“Dale is getting closer every day‚” Gibson said. “He reckons he is sort of 85ish%. We have to decide whether 85% is good enough to play against India.”

Other options are Dwaine Pretorius‚ who bowled seven solid overs for 42 and no wicket against England‚ and Tabraiz Shamsi‚ who has missed both matches.

SA’s best have been Andile Phehlukwayo and Imran Tahir‚ who have taken seven wickets between them — as many as the other six combined. They are SA’s only bowlers who have conceded less than a run a ball.

There’s surely a lesson in the fact that Phehlukwayo and Tahir are also the only frontline bowlers used who are not trying operate at full pace.

“We conceded 54 runs in the last four overs [against Bangladesh]‚” Gibson said. “If you bowl that way you aren’t going to win many games.”

Three of those overs were bowled by Rabada and Morris‚ who have looked ineffective in the two matches.

SA have always produced fast bowlers. Now they need clever bowlers.

Rampant Bangladesh add to SA’s Cricket World Cup agony

Proteas in shambles as they lose second game on the trot
Sport
21 hours ago

England roll Proteas over in World Cup opener

Smart bowling tactics go to waste as SA batsmen lose their way
Sport
3 days ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: It’s like 1992 all over again as Cricket World Cup gets under way

South Africans wait in anticipation as Proteas make another go at the elusive title in England
Opinion
3 days ago

SA Cricketers' Association drags Cricket SA to court

Rocky relationship between associations a concern for game in SA
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Faf Du Plessis gutted but won’t blame injuries for World Cup wobble

Sport / Cricket

SA face tough questions against India

Sport / Cricket

England roll Proteas over in World Cup opener

Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.