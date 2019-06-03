Sudanese forces storm protest camp killing at least 13

The council was still committed to a political settlement and ready to resume talks, Kabbashi said. That was before the alliance called off talks.

The British ambassador in Khartoum said he heard heavy gunfire for more than an hour from his residence and he was extremely concerned.

“No excuse for any such attack. This. Must. Stop. Now,” ambassador Irfan Siddiq wrote on Twitter.

Alyson King, UK spokesperson on the Middle East and North Africa, said the international community would hold the military council responsible for the violence.

The US embassy in Khartoum said the attack on the protest camp was “wrong” and must stop. “Responsibility falls on the TMC. The TMC cannot responsibly lead the people of Sudan,” the embassy twitted.

The EU called on military leaders to let people protest peacefully and urged a speedy transfer of power to civilians. The AU, which has given the military council until the end of June to hand over power to civilians, condemned the violence and called for an immediate investigation.

Television footage showed black smoke rising from tents, evidently torched by the raiding force.

Protesters poured into the streets in Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman and blocked roads with rocks and burning tyres after news of the raid spread, witnesses said.

A protester in the northern city of Atbara said demonstrators had blocked off roads there. There were reports on social media of confrontations followed by new protests in other towns and cities and on intercity roads. Reuters could not confirm those accounts independently.

Internet users said connections were down.

In Khartoum, demonstrators stoned security forces, who charged amid heavy gunfire.

One video posted on social media showed a protester fall to the ground, crying in pain after apparently being shot.

A witness saw troops, riot police and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) members wielding batons being deployed in central Khartoum and closing roads, apparently to try to stop people reaching the protest site.

The RSF is commanded by Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the military council’s deputy head. Dagalo, known as Hemedti, is a close ally of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia and sent Sudanese troops to join the coalition they lead in Yemen’s civil war.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia say political Islam is an existential threat and want to root out Islamists who dominated Sudan under Bashir’s three-decade rule.

The military’s role in ousting Bashir has raised fear among many Sudanese that their country could follow a path similar to neighbouring Egypt's after its 2011 uprising.

There, a military council oversaw a turbulent and sometimes violent transition before army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi led the overthrow of Egypt’s elected president Mohamed Mursi. Sisi was elected president in 2014 and again in 2018 with 97% of the vote.

Under Bashir, a former general wanted by international prosecutors on charges of war crimes in the Darfur region, Sudan was placed on a US list of sponsors of terrorism.

Reuters