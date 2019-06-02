Rampant Bangladesh add to SA’s Cricket World Cup agony

After reaching the World Cup quarterfinals in 2015, Bangladesh again look capable of shaking up cricket’s established order, much to the delight of their army of vociferous supporters who packed the Oval.

“It will be one of our top wins,” said Shakib at the presentation ceremony. “We have done some upsets at World Cups but we want to prove something at this tournament.”

In contrast, SA are in turmoil after Du Plessis’ decision to bowl first backfired despite two wickets from veteran spinner Imran Tahir in his 100th ODI appearance.

With the World Cup just four days old, they have already lost twice in south London — this disappointing performance coming hot on the heels of their 104-run thrashing by hosts England in the tournament opener.

SA, who have never won the World Cup, are left with little margin for error in the rest of the 10-team group stage, which sees each country play nine matches. It will not get any easier for Du Plessis’ troubled side in their next match when they face title contenders India on Wednesday.

Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram needed to get SA’s chase off to a fast start and they reached 49 before a disastrous blunder sent them spiralling towards defeat. De Kock was run out for 23 after being rashly called for a single by Markram, whose partner’s edge was fumbled by Mushfiqur before the wicketkeeper recovered to throw out the opener.

That brought Du Plessis to the crease and with Markram he put on 53 in 60 balls. But Shakib curtailed that partnership when his perfectly-flighted delivery bowled Markham for 45 to leave SA 102/2in the 20th over.

That made Shakib just the fifth player to score 5,000 runs and take 250 wickets in ODIs. Du Plessis got to 50 off 45 balls, reaching the milestone with a six off Mosaddek Hossain. But that blast got Du Plessis’ adrenaline flowing too fast and a charge at Mehidy saw him bowled after he misjudged the flight.

David Miller’s lofted shot was dropped by Soumya Sarkar at mid-off and he escaped again when Mahmudullah could not grab his mistimed drive. However, Miller’s luck ran out when he was caught by Mehidy off Mustafizur for 38 to leave the Proteas in disarray.

The required run-rate was at 10 an over by the time Rassie van der Dussen’s agricultural swipe saw him bowled by Mohammad Saifuddin for 41.

Saifuddin removed Andile Phehlukwayo to push SA to the brink and when JP Duminy was bowled by Mustafizur for a defiant 45, Bangladesh’s jubilant fans could get the party started.

AFP