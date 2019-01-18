Ottis Gibson’s record‚ particularly in Test cricket‚ is impressive but he may not be around as national coach after the World Cup, which ends in July.

As things stand the premise on which Gibson was appointed — to win the World Cup — still applies until the board of Cricket SA rules otherwise.

Gibson‚ however‚ has brought stability‚ particularly to the Test team with SA winning seven series at home in a row‚ of which the last five came under the Bajan’s stewardship.

Since his arrival the team’s record stands at 11 wins out of 15 Tests‚ suffering two defeats each to India and Sri Lanka.

His record in white ball cricket is less impressive with SA winning 12 of their 20 ODIs.

Still‚ under Gibson the team has won four out of five series.

“When the board hired Gibson‚ it was purely to win the World Cup. As it stands his contract states he has to win the World Cup‚” Cricket SA CEO Thabang Moroe pointed out.

Moroe added‚ however‚ that he was satisfied with the results Gibson‚ a former West Indies head coach and England bowling coach‚ has produced.