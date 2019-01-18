Ottis Gibson’s record‚ particularly in Test cricket‚ is impressive but he may not be around as national coach after the World Cup, which ends in July.
As things stand the premise on which Gibson was appointed — to win the World Cup — still applies until the board of Cricket SA rules otherwise.
Gibson‚ however‚ has brought stability‚ particularly to the Test team with SA winning seven series at home in a row‚ of which the last five came under the Bajan’s stewardship.
Since his arrival the team’s record stands at 11 wins out of 15 Tests‚ suffering two defeats each to India and Sri Lanka.
His record in white ball cricket is less impressive with SA winning 12 of their 20 ODIs.
Still‚ under Gibson the team has won four out of five series.
“When the board hired Gibson‚ it was purely to win the World Cup. As it stands his contract states he has to win the World Cup‚” Cricket SA CEO Thabang Moroe pointed out.
Moroe added‚ however‚ that he was satisfied with the results Gibson‚ a former West Indies head coach and England bowling coach‚ has produced.
“I’ve been happy with what he has done with the Proteas. With him being a bowler‚ and a strong bowling coach‚ the work that he has done with our bowling unit has shown.
“We have won most‚ if not all our matches because of a strong bowling unit.
“I have had a few phone calls encouraging me to speak to the board to see if they haven’t changed their mind.
“I will do as asked and see what the board has to say.
“As things stand we haven’t sat as the board and I haven’t spoken to anybody. I can’t force a decision down Ottis’s throat or the board’s throat.”
Moroe was loath to say whether he would recommend a contract extension for Gibson.
“I run the operations of Cricket SA‚” he said. “If I give my opinion I’m pushing the board into a corner‚ or I would push Ottis into a certain corner.