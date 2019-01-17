Newlands loss is Wanderers gain as Flint leaves his ‘rock’

After Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur criticised the standard of SA pitches during the New Year’s Test at Newlands, he sought out Evan Flint, the groundsman, to explain himself.

“Mickey … came to me on the fourth morning after he saw how his comments had blown up and things had got a little out of hand,” said Flint.

“He said he was just calling it as he sees it, and, well, I completely agree with him. I think Wanderers was probably the best out of the three. Myself [Newlands] and Centurion were definitely far too early. You can’t have uneven bounce on day two of the Test match.

“The easy argument would have been to look at the score and how well SA were batting, but with okes getting hit on the gloves and with all the stoppages … it certainly wasn’t my best pitch.”

It would be hard to find anyone who would not describe Flint as a good guy. He has a disarming honesty that has stood him in good stead as he has progressed from an assistant groundsman at Kingsmead to head up the field at Newlands, where he has spent 10-and-ahalf years.

On February 1 he will start a new adventure as grounds manager at the Wanderers. He has been voted Cricket SA’s groundsman of the year twice and has been praised for transforming the Newlands pitch into a world-class one, after taking the brave decision to relay six pitches when he arrived.

Many SA pitches may need surgery to avoid enforcing Arthur’s point, he says.

“A cricket pitch has a life span, but with all the cricket we have you simply can’t afford to dig one up,” said Flint. “If you relay it, that means it will be out of action for 10-14 months. The three or four middle strips are the TV strips on the big ground and no one has relayed them for a good 10 years and we may, possibly, be about to hit a few problems,” he said.

“We have had a few problems in the past few years and a lot of it is down to that.”