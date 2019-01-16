International Cricket Council names new chief

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday named Manu Sawhney its new CEO to replace David Richardson, who will step down after the World Cup in July.

The 52-year-old Indian will join the ICC in February before formally taking over the reins later in 2019 from Richardson, who is a former wicket keeper-batsman for SA.

Sawhney, a former CEO of Singapore Sports Hub and MD of ESPN Star Sports, is also a nonexecutive director and member of the audit committee of Manchester United Ltd.

ICC chair Shashank Manohar ratified Sawhney’s appointment after consulting with the nominations committee.

“I am delighted to confirm Manu’s appointment,” Manohar said. “He brings 22 years of outstanding commercial experience to the ICC and will lead the delivery of our new global growth strategy for the game.”

Sawhney said it was a “great privilege” to serve the global cricket community.

Richardson was promoted to CEO in 2012 after SA’s Haroon Lorgat quit.

AFP