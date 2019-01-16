Sport / Cricket

International Cricket Council names new chief

16 January 2019 - 05:04 Agency Staff
Picture: istock
Picture: istock

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday named Manu Sawhney its new CEO to replace David Richardson, who will step down after the World Cup in July.

The 52-year-old Indian will join the ICC in February before formally taking over the reins later in 2019 from Richardson, who is a former wicket keeper-batsman for SA.

Sawhney, a former CEO of Singapore Sports Hub and MD of ESPN Star Sports, is also a nonexecutive director and member of the audit committee of Manchester United Ltd.

ICC chair Shashank Manohar ratified Sawhney’s appointment after consulting with the nominations committee.

“I am delighted to confirm Manu’s appointment,” Manohar said. “He brings 22 years of outstanding commercial experience to the ICC and will lead the delivery of our new global growth strategy for the game.”

Sawhney said it was a “great privilege” to serve the global cricket community.

Richardson was promoted to CEO in 2012 after SA’s Haroon Lorgat quit.

AFP

Making marks, but still missing the milestones

Quinton de Kock or Hashim Amla come tantalisingly close to mini milestones aginst Pakistan
Sport
2 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: SA is second-best in world cricket — let the good times roll

Keshav Maharaj ranks among the top three orthodox spinners in the world at the moment
Opinion
1 day ago

India’s Shankar and Gill replace disgraced pair for Australia and New Zealand tours

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya ordered home in disgrace over comments made about women
Sport
2 days ago

SA look in control, De Kock gets a ton against Pakistan

Pakistan have a winning chance in the final Test, but victory for the visitors seems improbable
Sport
2 days ago

Ottis Gibson: ‘This team is not a one-man show’

Everybody played a role in Proteas’ 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan, says coach Ottis Gibson
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Firebrand Bernard Tomic blasts Davis Cup skipper ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
PGA golfer Matt Kuchar grabs second win of season
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Phillies give Gift Ngoepe his second major chance
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Williams vs Williams No 30, as Cornet shrugs off ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Bafana Bafana legend Phil Masinga has died
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Making marks, but still missing the milestones
Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: SA is second-best in world cricket — let the good times roll
Opinion / Columnists

India’s Shankar and Gill replace disgraced pair for Australia and New Zealand ...
Sport / Cricket

SA look in control, De Kock gets a ton against Pakistan
Sport / Cricket

Ottis Gibson: ‘This team is not a one-man show’
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.