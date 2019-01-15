Before the start of the Test series in which they got whitewashed‚ the most pressing question facing Pakistan was whether their batsmen would cope with the pace and bounce of the SA surfaces.

The tourists arrived with an attack capable of asking uncomfortable questions‚ but their batters were always going to be put through full interrogation from the SA speedsters.

With that in mind‚ Pakistan set up camp in Benoni before the start of the series in an attempt to acclimatise their batsmen.

It was soon apparent once the Test series got under way that nothing was going to prepare them for the force that is Duanne Olivier. He came into the series with nothing to lose‚ but much to gain. To unclutter his mind Olivier was told he could focus on bowling two lengths: one full and the other very much aimed at imperilling the batsmen.

Unshackled by the SA brains trust and on surfaces that at times produced variable bounce‚ Olivier slipped into a role captain Faf du Plessis after the first Test would refer to as “the team’s enforcer”.

He kept Pakistan’s batsmen on their toes the entire series and their inability to deal with the ball aimed at the throat served to suffocate the life out of their challenge.

Olivier is aggressive and uncomplicated. He wears a bedraggled look. He walks back to his mark as if he is dragging a bag containing the bones of his victims. That bag quickly bulged and got heavier as the series wore on.

He didn’t so much knock as kick the door down at the start of the series by grabbing 11 wickets at Centurion and then added five more at Newlands.

His five-wicket haul in the first innings of the third Test brought him within shot of a record that has endured 117 years.

By the start of Pakistan’s second innings Olivier was within four wickets of equalling Charlie Llewellyn’s record of 25 wickets in a three-Test series against Australia in the 1901/02 season.

When Llewellyn got those wickets‚ WG Grace was still piling on the misery for the bowlers at first-class level and the second Anglo Boer War was edging towards conclusion.

Olivier bowled six overs at the start of the morning on Monday and although he took two wickets he fell one short of Llewellyn’s mark. He was reintroduced in the 65th over but failed to claim the final wicket.

With Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander only returning from injury before and during the series, respectively‚ and Lungi Ngidi still convalescing‚ someone had to take a load off Kagiso Rabada’s young shoulders. The man of the series did just that.