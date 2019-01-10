With pitches taking centre stage‚ Gauteng Cricket Board CEO Greg Fredericks gave assurances the Wanderers surface would be without demons for Friday’s Test against Pakistan, writes Khanyiso Tshwaku.

SA’s premier cricket ground came under intense scrutiny because of its pitch during the third Test against India in early 2018. The pitch had offered lavish seam movement through all four days and more importantly‚ inflicted serious physical damage on the batsmen because of inconsistent and excessively steep bounce.

The Test against India ended in four days, but on the third evening play was curtailed 19 minutes early because of the dangers posed by the strip.

The pitch was given a poor rating and earned three demerit points from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The ground avoided an immediate ban but the three demerit points will linger for the next four years.

Should the ground accrue another two demerit points in the 48 months‚ it will be banned from hosting international cricket for a year.

However‚ the surfaces prepared for subsequent T20s and ODIs against India and the fourth Test against Australia at the end of March/early April behaved in a normal manner.