Van der Dussen to plug batting gap for Proteas

Hendrik Erasmus “Rassie” van der Dussen is not a Johnnycome-lately of SA cricket.

After all, he was the Mzansi Super League’s (MSL’s) top scorer with 469 runs in 11 innings at 58.62 while occupying the same position in the Four-Day Franchise Series last season with 959 runs at 73.76 in 18 innings.

He has been around the domestic block for just under 11 years and his selection to the Proteas ODI squad for the Pakistan series that starts on January 19 in Port Elizabeth is the final piece in the Proteas’ World Cup puzzle.

It has been a tough one for national convener of selectors Linda Zondi to put together since AB de Villiers retired.

However, it is clear the search has narrowed down to the one batsman who can not only float in the order, but ensure the score moves along in the crucial 11th-39th over middle period in ODIs.

“It’s been a case where Van der Dussen has always done well in the franchise system. More importantly, he’s the type of player who can bat anywhere from No 3 to No 6. When you look at his white-ball record [3,094 runs at 43.57 in 82 innings], it shows he’s a guy who has really pushed hard in terms of being recognised,” Zondi said.