Sport / Cricket

CRICKET WORLD CUP

Spin is a worry for SA women’s cricket team

25 October 2018 - 05:03 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Despite having played a limited overs series in the Caribbean a few weeks ago‚ the SA women’s cricket team remains wary of the spin threat that is expected at the Twenty20 World Cup.

The Proteas played five T20s and three ODIs against the West Indies, but captain Dane van Niekerk disagrees with the general perception that they will have some sort of advantage at the tournament.

"We are not going to take anyone lightly because the conditions there suit subcontinent teams a little bit more‚" she said.

The South Africans are in Group A with hosts West Indies and subcontinent teams Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka usually do well on flat, turning pitches, which favour spinners.

"If you look at our group‚ we have two teams from the sub-continent and the conditions in the West Indies suit the sub-continent teams a little bit more‚" Van Niekerk said.

"Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have talented spinners, but we must concentrate on our preparations and how we execute properly on match days."

Coach Hilton Moreeng said given the expected slow pitches and the threat of the spinners from Sri Lanka‚ Bangladesh and West Indies — who will be comfortable on home conditions — the powerplay would be vital.

"Powerplay is going to be key because we have two subcontinent teams in our group and they will have about three to five spinners‚" Moreeng said. "We need to capitalise on the hard ball upfront and as a batting unit we must work on the consistency with at least one of the top batters batting as deep as they can for us to have a chance."

Van Niekerk said the team with the best bowlers would have the best chance of winning. "Over the recent past‚ we have not been consistent and that has been our downfall but somewhere it has to click.

"Hopefully‚ it will on a stage like the World Cup."

Faulty action costs SA spinner Ntozakhe place at Women’s World T20

A faulty bowling action has cost Raisibe Ntozakhe a place in the Proteas’ Women’s World T20 squad
Sport
14 days ago

SA women make merry in final of the cricket Super League

Lizelle Lee lights up the final of the Super League in Brighton‚ hammering 104 to blaze Surrey Stars to a total of 183/6 in their 20 overs
Sport
1 month ago

Dané Van Niekerk’s team faces steep hill at women’s World T20

Van Niekerk does a fine job of leading her side out of the darkness in Taunton
Sport
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Pirates vs Chiefs: young guns primed for their ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Players must be calm for big match, says Giovanni ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Proteas World Cup squad is mostly identified
Sport / Cricket
4.
Lood de Jager adds more grunt to Springbok ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Hamilton eyes another Mexican coronation
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.