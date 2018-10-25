Bangladesh and Sri Lanka usually do well on flat, turning pitches, which favour spinners.

"If you look at our group‚ we have two teams from the sub-continent and the conditions in the West Indies suit the sub-continent teams a little bit more‚" Van Niekerk said.

"Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have talented spinners, but we must concentrate on our preparations and how we execute properly on match days."

Coach Hilton Moreeng said given the expected slow pitches and the threat of the spinners from Sri Lanka‚ Bangladesh and West Indies — who will be comfortable on home conditions — the powerplay would be vital.

"Powerplay is going to be key because we have two subcontinent teams in our group and they will have about three to five spinners‚" Moreeng said. "We need to capitalise on the hard ball upfront and as a batting unit we must work on the consistency with at least one of the top batters batting as deep as they can for us to have a chance."

Van Niekerk said the team with the best bowlers would have the best chance of winning. "Over the recent past‚ we have not been consistent and that has been our downfall but somewhere it has to click.

"Hopefully‚ it will on a stage like the World Cup."