First-round picks will go for R1m and those who sneak in in round 14 for R50,000.

Each of the six squads of 16 will include an international and a South African marquee player — all 12 of them assigned‚ not bid for — three Cricket SA contracted players‚ either three or four overseas players‚ and at least one rookie — who is defined as a "South African cricketer who is 21 years or younger and who has not previously played international

cricket for SA and is eligible to play for the South African national team".

"It is indeed highly gratifying for Cricket SA to see the number of quality players from abroad who want to be part of MSL T20 and this confirms SA’s standing as a world class venue for sport and entertainment‚" Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani is

quoted as saying in the handbook. For Cricket SA CEO Thabang Moroe said: "The extent of interest shown by players wishing to participate in the MSL T20 has been most encouraging and it confirms beyond doubt the vision we set when we embarked on this project."

What a journey it has been‚ what with broadcasters and sponsors proving difficult to secure and a distinct lack of confidence in Cricket SA’s

ability to pull it all off given the mess that unfolded in 2017 when the venture — then called the T20 Global League — was eventually postponed.

Plenty could still go wrong before the first ball is bowled on November 16‚ and all the way until the final on December 16.

But‚ for now at least‚ Cricket SA are walking the walk as well as talking the talk.