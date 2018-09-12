James Anderson: the most successful fast bowler in Test history

London — England beat India by 118 runs to win the fifth Test at the Oval on Tuesday.

The match ended when James Anderson became the most successful fast bowler in Test history when he bowled Mohammed Shami for his 564th Test wicket, breaking the record he had shared with Australia’s Glenn McGrath.

Anderson is now fourth on the all-time list behind a trio of spinners: Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619).

The result saw England win the five-match series 4-1.

India collapsed to 2/3 chasing a mammoth 464 to win.

But a sixth-wicket stand of 204 between opener KL Rahul (149) and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant (114) gave them hope of an improbable win before both batsmen fell to Adil Rashid.

AFP