Sport / Cricket

FOURTH TEST

England beat India in a Test thriller

03 September 2018 - 05:04 Agency Staff
India's Virat Kohli. Picture: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI
India's Virat Kohli. Picture: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

Southampton — England bowled India out for 184 on Sunday to win the fourth Test by 60 runs and wrap up the series with a match to spare.

A gritty 101-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane had raised India’s hopes after they lost three wickets in their chase of 245 for victory.

But when captain Kohli was dismissed for a fighting 58 by Moeen Ali just before tea, India’s resistance crumbled and they lost their last six wickets for 51 runs.

Reuters

KEVIN McCALLUM: A cure for insomnia? An app explaining the rules of cricket

‘Content is king’ is the mantra of our digital world, but that content has to excite and capture the audience
Opinion
3 days ago

Imran Tahir on fire in the Caribbean

SA spinner catches eye for Amazon Warriors
Sport
3 days ago

Dean Elgar hopes to find form at Surrey

Elgar would do well to follow his own advice‚ which he dispensed in an interview with former Surrey and England batsman Mark Butcher
Sport
4 days ago

Virat Kohli believes India can keep pressure on England

India arrived at Hampshire’s headquarters on the back of a thumping 203-run victory at Trent Bridge
Sport
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Romelu Lukaku at the double for United victory
Sport / Soccer
2.
Solinas faffs about as Chiefs crash out
Sport / Soccer
3.
F1 ace Lewis Hamilton the master at Monza
Sport / Other Sport
4.
The rise of South Africans addicted to ...
Life / Sport
5.
Never-say-die City edge out Sundowns
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

KEVIN McCALLUM: A cure for insomnia? An app explaining the rules of cricket
Opinion / Columnists

Imran Tahir on fire in the Caribbean
Sport / Cricket

Dean Elgar hopes to find form at Surrey
Sport

Virat Kohli believes India can keep pressure on England
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.