Sport / Cricket

SRI LANKA TOUR

Proteas’ ‘fresh energy’ will be more than welcome

27 July 2018 - 05:06 Telford Vice
JP Duminy. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/MANUS VAN DYK
JP Duminy. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/MANUS VAN DYK
Image:

If you did not know better you might have thought JP Duminy had happened on a calamity before he spoke to reporters in Colombo.

"The guys seem in good spirits‚" Duminy said. "You want to try and dust it off as quickly as possible and take out of it what you need to add value to the ODIs and the T20 and see how you can improve.

"These are the kinds of experiences you go through in your career — it certainly won’t be the last," he said.

"You’ve got to learn from it and see how you can improve."

In a cricket sense Duminy — with Junior Dala‚ Reeza Hendricks‚ David Miller‚ Wiaan Mulder and Andile Phehlukwayo — had indeed happened on a calamity.

They have travelled to Sri Lanka to join the remnants of a SA squad that was hammered 2-0 in the Test series‚ and the visitors might have to count on the new blood to lift them out of their funk.

"There are quite a few guys coming in with fresh energy and that will definitely add to the environment‚" Duminy said.

The South Africans will hurt‚ not because they lost both Tests but because they let themselves down in a series in which Theunis de Bruyn’s 101 and Temba Bavuma’s 63‚ both in the second Test‚ were their only scores above 50.

In their previous ODIs in Sri Lanka‚ three of them in July 2014‚ Hashim Amla scored two centuries and AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock a hundred each. De Villiers also made a half-century.

Four years on De Villiers has retired‚ Amla is a fading‚ faltering star and De Kock has not scored a century in his last 23 Test and ODI innings.

Imran Tahir and Ryan McLaren were SA’s top bowlers in 2014 in terms of wickets as well as economy. Neither is involved in the current series.

So that promised "fresh energy" will be more than welcome.

TimesLIVE

De Bruyn aims to nail No3 spot after superb ton in Sri Lanka

de Bruyn proves his credentials despite SA’s comprehensive defeat against Sri Lanka
Sport
2 days ago

Sri Lanka vs SA: opener Gunathilaka out after suspension

Gunathilaka was suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket over a ‘misconduct’ charge in Colombo
Sport
2 days ago

Sri Lanka throw another spinner in works

The Sri Lankans include ace left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya for the one-day series
Sport
2 days ago

Towering Theunis alone against spin

It matters less that slow left-armer Rangana Herath took 6/98‚ and less that Sri Lanka won by 199 runs with a day and more to spare
Sport
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Arsenal hug for Ozil after World Cup 'racism and ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Horse racing industry changes on the way
Sport
3.
Pirates set to make a meal of season
Sport / Soccer
4.
It’s now or never for George Lebese
Sport / Soccer
5.
PSL start whistle blows as Ajax retreat
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.