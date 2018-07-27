If you did not know better you might have thought JP Duminy had happened on a calamity before he spoke to reporters in Colombo.

"The guys seem in good spirits‚" Duminy said. "You want to try and dust it off as quickly as possible and take out of it what you need to add value to the ODIs and the T20 and see how you can improve.

"These are the kinds of experiences you go through in your career — it certainly won’t be the last," he said.

"You’ve got to learn from it and see how you can improve."

In a cricket sense Duminy — with Junior Dala‚ Reeza Hendricks‚ David Miller‚ Wiaan Mulder and Andile Phehlukwayo — had indeed happened on a calamity.

They have travelled to Sri Lanka to join the remnants of a SA squad that was hammered 2-0 in the Test series‚ and the visitors might have to count on the new blood to lift them out of their funk.

"There are quite a few guys coming in with fresh energy and that will definitely add to the environment‚" Duminy said.

The South Africans will hurt‚ not because they lost both Tests but because they let themselves down in a series in which Theunis de Bruyn’s 101 and Temba Bavuma’s 63‚ both in the second Test‚ were their only scores above 50.

In their previous ODIs in Sri Lanka‚ three of them in July 2014‚ Hashim Amla scored two centuries and AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock a hundred each. De Villiers also made a half-century.

Four years on De Villiers has retired‚ Amla is a fading‚ faltering star and De Kock has not scored a century in his last 23 Test and ODI innings.

Imran Tahir and Ryan McLaren were SA’s top bowlers in 2014 in terms of wickets as well as economy. Neither is involved in the current series.

So that promised "fresh energy" will be more than welcome.

