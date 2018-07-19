Cricket SA and the South African Cricketers’ Association (Saca) are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding later this week.

Newly appointed Cricket SA CEO Thabang Moroe confirmed they were tying up the loose ends after the two bodies finished last season without an agreement in place.

"I had to work on the [memorandum] with Saca and I am hoping to sign the agreement any moment‚" Moroe said.

"What is left is to clean up the document and sort out a few things we had not yet agreed on. Insofar as principles are concerned and with regard to the sharing of money and the values‚ all that has been agreed.

"We had hoped to sign on Monday but it is just a matter of following up with them so that we can sign."

Saca CEO Tony Irish echoed Moroe’s words, saying they had completed the negotiations. Saca had compiled a comprehensive 400-page document after five months of back and forth with Cricket SA. "We are in the final stages of finalising the three drafts that make up the [memorandum]‚" said Irish.

"We were expected to have wrapped up the negotiations in April but these things take time and we have agreed on a four-year agreement.

"The players are happy with what is contained in the documents and we should sign later this week."

Moroe dismissed suggestions of animosity between the players and Cricket SA during the drawn-out negotiations. "Tony can attest we are happy with the rigorous process that we have gone through‚" he said.

"I would honestly say that we are 99% finished as far as the Saca document is concerned.

"I can assure you that there was never a divide between the players and us.

"That was a perception perpetuated by some individuals.

"Players who were confused in terms of what they were reading in the media‚ they picked up the phone and phoned me and I cleared things up.

"I certainly had the players’ support throughout the process and some of them even came to the office."

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis "gave me a call and I sat down with him. I also went to Mumbai before the start of the Indian Premier League to clear things with him and he reiterated his support.

"What we wanted to achieve as Cricket SA‚ we wanted to reaffirm our position as the employer and that if players are not happy their first point of call is us."

