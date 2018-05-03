Hashim Amla must have felt at home in the Hampshire team against Essex at Southampton in the latest round of county championship matches.

Amla batted at No4‚ one place above Rilee Rossouw and four higher than Kyle Abbott.

Brad Wheal‚ a Durban-born former KwaZulu-Natal Under-19 fast bowler who has played 11 ODIs for Scotland‚ was listed at No10.

Amla might also have felt as if Hampshire’s dressingroom was a UN project.

Fidel Edwards‚ a veteran of 55 Tests for West Indies‚ was their No11. The Hampshire squad also includes Zimbabwe’s Sean Ervine; Ian Holland‚ who was born in Stevens Point‚ Wisconsin in the US and grew up in Melbourne‚ Australia; and Gareth Berg‚ originally a Cape-tonian‚ who last played in SA in November 2003.

Berg‚ a seaming allrounder‚ played for Western Province at B level and owns 80 T20 international caps for Italy.

Of the 21 players on Hampshire’s books, only three are from the county — a trend that holds true around the circuit. So‚ can we really call the competition the English county championship? Yes‚ if it is compared with the foreign free-for-all that is football’s Premier League and in light of English cricket’s long history of importing players.

In Amla‚ Dale Steyn said from his holiday in Bali‚ Hampshire had struck it lucky by signing for the first three months of the season a gun batsman and a classy bloke. "Obviously he’s a machine in terms of runs; he just churns them out regardless of the format.

"But I find that Hash has always brought a sense of calm to the team. We all have our ways but to remain calm in extreme situations is an incredible strength.

"He’s also never shy of a bit of humour‚ very smart and calculated in his approach. He always brings a smile to the guys’ faces," Steyn said.

Steyn is due to become Saffer No6 on Hampshire’s roster for two first-class matches in June.

Steyn might want to give Amla some material for his next jolly jape in the dressingroom. Like most of his teammates‚ allrounder Asher Hart is not from Hampshire. He is from Cumbria and came to the county by way of Durham.

His full name is Asher Hale-Bopp Joseph Arthur Hart. The Hale-Bopp Comet was discovered by Alan Hale and Thomas Bopp in July 1995. That year‚ Hampshire were represented by two West Indians and a player each from Australia‚ India‚ Kenya and Zimbabwe. South Africans? None.

TimesLIVE