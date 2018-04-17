Williamson shines and Gayle blitzes Indian Premier League bowlers

"Bowlers have executed their skills really well, but we know every game is tough, so look to continue doing that."

Williamson was a last-minute replacement for Warner after the high-profile Australian was banned from the IPL over the ball-tampering scandal in SA. Australian skipper Steve Smith, another big-ticket name for the IPL, was dropped as captain of the Rajasthan Royals.

The cheating row, so close to the IPL season launch, threatened to sully the billion-dollar franchise. But the glitzy tournament is already earning its reputation with close finishes and big hits in steady supply just a few weeks into the world’s most popular T20 league, and by far its most lucrative.

"All the eight teams are striving for that extra ‘one-percenters’ that can make the difference between winning and losing," former SA all-rounder Jacques Kallis wrote in The Times of India newspaper.

"On many occasions in the past 10 years I have made the point that the difference between the top team and the bottom team in the IPL is smaller than any other cricket league in the world," said Kallis, who advises the Knight Riders.

Gayle was only selected in the third round of IPL bidding, picked up by Punjab for just $314,000 in the January auctions that saw rookies going for more than $1m.

But the West Indian did not disappoint, smashing 63 off 33 balls in his opener for the Kings XI. Gayle hit seven fours and four sixes as Kings XI defeated Chennai Super Kings by four runs and cruised into second place on the IPL ladder.

"It’s good to be back," the 38-year-old big hitter said after Punjab’s win.

