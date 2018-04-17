Sport / Cricket

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE

Williamson shines and Gayle blitzes Indian Premier League bowlers

17 April 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Chris Gayle. Picture: AFP PHOTO/INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
- Chris Gayle. Picture: AFP PHOTO/INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
Image:

New Delhi — Kane Williamson has steered Sunrisers Hyderabad to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) table since the New Zealander was elevated to captain in the absence of scandal-tainted David Warner.

Williamson, the only foreign captain in this season’s edition of the lucrative franchise, has ensured an unbeaten run for Hyderabad in the first three games of the Twenty20 league.

The Kiwi cuts a much lower profile than Warner but has notched up 92 runs in the Sunrisers’ three matches, including a 50 in their win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

Hyderabad, who won the tournament in 2016, next face second-placed Kings XI Punjab, who recorded their second win on Sunday buoyed by a quick 63-run blitz by Chris Gayle.

"Obviously nice to win three in a row," said Williamson after the Sunrisers’ win at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens last week.

"Bowlers have executed their skills really well, but we know every game is tough, so look to continue doing that."

Williamson was a last-minute replacement for Warner after the high-profile Australian was banned from the IPL over the ball-tampering scandal in SA. Australian skipper Steve Smith, another big-ticket name for the IPL, was dropped as captain of the Rajasthan Royals.

The cheating row, so close to the IPL season launch, threatened to sully the billion-dollar franchise. But the glitzy tournament is already earning its reputation with close finishes and big hits in steady supply just a few weeks into the world’s most popular T20 league, and by far its most lucrative.

"All the eight teams are striving for that extra ‘one-percenters’ that can make the difference between winning and losing," former SA all-rounder Jacques Kallis wrote in The Times of India newspaper.

"On many occasions in the past 10 years I have made the point that the difference between the top team and the bottom team in the IPL is smaller than any other cricket league in the world," said Kallis, who advises the Knight Riders.

Gayle was only selected in the third round of IPL bidding, picked up by Punjab for just $314,000 in the January auctions that saw rookies going for more than $1m.

But the West Indian did not disappoint, smashing 63 off 33 balls in his opener for the Kings XI. Gayle hit seven fours and four sixes as Kings XI defeated Chennai Super Kings by four runs and cruised into second place on the IPL ladder.

"It’s good to be back," the 38-year-old big hitter said after Punjab’s win.

AFP

Who will make up SA’s attack in Sri Lanka?

Slow poisoners might have to shoulder more than their share of the burden when SA meets Sri Lanka
Sport
5 days ago

SA bowling legend Morné Morkel set for Surrey

The 33-year-old towering fast bowler retired from international cricket recently after helping SA seal their first home Test series victory over ...
Sport
6 days ago

Rohit Sharma laments negative perceptions of Test form

India’s excellent record at home is underappreciated, says batsman
Sport
6 days ago

Quiet start for Proteas in Indian Premier League

South African cricketers make none of the five half-centuries scored
Sport
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Battling Stormers must 'pull up their socks'
Sport / Rugby
2.
Pro 14 board picks boost SA rugby’s ties to the ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Guardiola proves Pep’s Way can work in England as ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Markus Jooste’s Epsom deal halted by UK jockey ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Sundowns to play ‘practical’ soccer in final four ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Who will make up SA’s attack in Sri Lanka?
Sport / Cricket

SA bowling legend Morné Morkel set for Surrey
Sport / Cricket

Rohit Sharma laments negative perceptions of Test form
Sport / Cricket

Quiet start for Proteas in Indian Premier League
Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: Ball-tampering sanctions gloss over wider malaise
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.