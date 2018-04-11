SA bowling legend Morné Morkel set for Surrey

London — SA great Morné Morkel has joined Surrey on a two-year contract ahead of the new English county season, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old towering fast bowler retired from international cricket recently after helping SA seal their first home Test series victory over Australia since readmission.

Morkel took 309 wickets in 86 Tests at an average of 27.66 and was a member of the SA side that topped the International Cricket Council’s Test rankings in 2012.

He will now be available to play for Surrey, whose headquarters are at The Oval in south London, in all forms of the game as a Kolpak-registered player until the end of the 2019 English season.

"It is a real honour that Surrey have asked me to join their club after my retirement from international cricket," the fast bowler said in a club statement.

