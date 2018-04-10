Sport / Cricket

T20 TOURNAMENT

Quiet start for Proteas in Indian Premier League

10 April 2018 - 05:30 Telford Vice
Picture: ISTOCK
South Africans hardly made their presence felt on the 2018 Indian Premier League’s opening weekend.

They made none of the five half-centuries scored and none of them took more than one wicket. Not that they were given much opportunity — only half of the 10 South Africans in the tournament got a game in the three matches played on Saturday and Sunday.

Imran Tahir took 1/23 from two overs and faced only two balls for his two not out in the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mumbai.

But that became a vital innings in the context of a match CSK won by one wicket with a ball remaining. Tahir watched from the other end as Dwayne Bravo clubbed five fours and a six off 13 balls.

Two balls later Bravo was out and CSK were nine down‚ and in walked the injured Kedar Jadhav to hit the last two balls for six and four and clinch victory.

AB de Villiers hit five sixes in his 44 for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Kolkata Knight Riders‚ who won by four wickets. De Villiers’s teammate Quinton de Kock scored four in the same match.

Kings XI Punjab were 97/3 in the 10th over chasing 167 to beat Delhi Daredevils when David Miller took guard. He scored an unbeaten 24 to help his team win by six wickets.

Chris Morris had a busy game for Delhi‚ hitting 27 not out and taking 1/25.

SA's on a good wicket, but Ottis Gibson wants the top spot

The national cricket coach is quick to point out that despite wins his team is still a work in progress
KEVIN McCALLUM: Morkel moments live on into big man’s retirement

At the start of his career Morné Morkel was a warm, polite man who spoke with integrity. He remained so until the day he retired
Kagiso Rabada out for three months, says Cricket SA

The Proteas fast bowler has a lower back stress reaction and needs a full month of no physical activity before starting a rehabilitation programme
