Quiet start for Proteas in Indian Premier League

South Africans hardly made their presence felt on the 2018 Indian Premier League’s opening weekend.

They made none of the five half-centuries scored and none of them took more than one wicket. Not that they were given much opportunity — only half of the 10 South Africans in the tournament got a game in the three matches played on Saturday and Sunday.

Imran Tahir took 1/23 from two overs and faced only two balls for his two not out in the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mumbai.

But that became a vital innings in the context of a match CSK won by one wicket with a ball remaining. Tahir watched from the other end as Dwayne Bravo clubbed five fours and a six off 13 balls.