Australian media slams ‘arrogant’ cricketers

Melbourne — The Australian media has hit out over the ball-tampering scandal, describing it as a dark day for the sport, as critics slammed the players for being out of touch with a furious public.

The issue has dominated news headlines, and captain Steve Smith and his teammates were widely condemned.

"We now find we have sent a squad of cricketers, pockets stuffed with money, tape and pitch litter, determined to stretch the game’s rules and etiquette until there is nothing left to do but cheat," wrote Patrick Smith in The Australian. "They came to a point where ‘the line’ could no longer be pushed any further validly and without a serious breach of rules."

ABC senior commentator Jim Maxwell said he was "more and more offended by the arrogance of some of the players in the way they behave".

AFP