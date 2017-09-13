So complicated is the matter of who should open the batting with Dean Elgar in the Proteas Test side that even former premier all-rounder Jacques Kallis cannot wrap his head around it.

Stephen Cook was dropped for Heino Kuhn, but he struggled in England and there are calls for the young Aiden Markram to be given an opportunity against Bangladesh in the forthcoming two-match Test series later in September.

The highly rated Markram was this week appointed captain of the SA Invitation XI to play Bangladesh in Benoni in a warm-up match next week, and the move sparked speculation that he will make his debut against the Asians.

"It’s a tough one because touring England is not easy and I am not one for chopping and changing too much," Kallis said.

"But maybe the new coach has some fresh ideas and he wants young guys‚" he said during the launch of the Momentum One Day Cup tournament in Centurion on Tuesday.

"To judge a guy only on that one tour is a tough call but it will depend on how coach Ottis [Gibson]‚ his coaching staff and the selectors want to go with the team," he said.

"It also depends on what the make-up and balance of the side are going to be‚ which is something I have no idea about.

"I am glad I am not a selector or coach of the national team."

Kallis said he was excited about the coming international season when the Proteas are due to play at least eight Tests against Bangladesh‚ India and Australia under the recently appointed Gibson.

"It is a new start and I have heard many good things about him [Gibson].

"I have never worked under him. But if he was employed by the English side, you know there is something special about him.

"I am excited about the season. There is no reason why the national team can’t achieve the goals that they want to achieve.

"The talent is there and it is just a matter of now pulling together on the field.

"He [Gibson] is going to bring his own ideas, which is always a good thing to be fresh.

"I have spoken to a few players and they are excited about him," said Kallis.

"Let’s hold thumbs that he has a good start."

This week‚ Cricket SA announced that Faf du Plessis would captain the national team in all formats, a move endorsed by Kallis.

"I like the decision of one captain because it is about consistency, and Faf obviously understands the dynamics and the guys enjoy to play under him."

TimesLIVE