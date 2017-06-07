Sport / Cricket

CHAMPIONS TROPHY

Teamwork rolls England into semis

07 June 2017 - 06:01 Agency Staff
England's Ben Stokes delivers a ball at the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy against New Zealand on Tuesday. Picture: AFP PHOTO

Cardiff — England booked their place in the semifinals of the Champions Trophy with an 87-run win over New Zealand in Cardiff, Wales on Tuesday.

Victory meant England had won both their opening Group A games following their eight-wicket defeat of Bangladesh at the Oval last week.

New Zealand, set 311 for victory, were bowled out for 223 with 39 balls left in their innings. Fast bowler Mark Wood took the key wicket of Blackcaps skipper Kane Williamson to dismiss the star batsman for 87.

Earlier Joe Root’s 64 and Jos Buttler’s quickfire 61 not out were the cornerstones of England’s 310 all out after they lost the toss, with New Zealand pacemen Corey Anderson and Adam Milne taking three wickets apiece.

England mastered the tricky conditions to reinforce their credentials as one of the tournament favourites with an excellent team performance in which everyone contributed.

Root top-scored with an impressive 64 — his 32nd score above fifty in 85 ODIs.

In reply, New Zealand struggled to overcome the first-over loss of Luke Ronchi for a golden duck and, although Williamson was prominent, his teammates were picked off by England’s impressive attack.

Liam Plunkett was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets as New Zealand subsided to 223 all out in the 45th over.

New Zealand can still reach the semifinals if they beat Bangladesh in their final game and Australia lose to England.

Victory meant England were through to the last four of a tournament featuring the world’s top eight one-day international teams regardless of the outcome of their last group match against archrivals Australia at Edgbaston on Saturday.

However, the opportunity to dump the Aussies will be irresistible for England captain Eoin Morgan’s men.

AFP

