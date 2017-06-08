To stay in running, SA must beat India

Birmingham — David Miller and Morne Morkel will look back on SA’s Champions Trophy match against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Wednesday with fondness, but their teammates will not.
Miller’s 75 not out was a triumph of discipline over his natural attacking game, an innings of maturity, awareness and nous.
It rescued SA from the 61/3 they were when he took guard in the 15th over and took them to a half-decent total of 219/8.
Morkel charged into the bowling crease with irresistible confidence to claim two wickets in his second over and another in his eighth, and all of them for only seven runs on his way to figures of 3/18 off seven.
But he could not stop Pakistan from reaching 119/3 in 27 overs when rain ended the match. That made Pakistan the winners by 19 runs — which means SA’s match against India at The Oval in London on Sunday is a showdown.
Not only are SA highly likely to have to beat India to stay in the running for the semifinals, they could also have to win that match handsomely enough to survive the game of net runrate roulette that might ensue to decide the issue.
AB de Villiers won the toss and chose to bat despite a forecast for rain, and Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla made a slow but steady start to the innings.
But, with 40 runs on the board in the ninth over, Amla walked across his stumps to slow left-armer Imad Wasim and was trapped in front for 16.
That was the start of a slide that claimed six wickets for 78 runs in 20.4 overs.
The first five overs of Pakistan’s reply cost SA 32 runs, 23 of them drilled by debutant Fakhar Zaman. He hit Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell for three fours each, five of them through the off side.
Morkel solved the problem in the eighth over with an off-cutter that took the shoulder of the left-hander’s bat and lodged in Amla’s hands at slip.
Two balls later, Pakistan’s other opener, Azhar Ali, guided a ramp shot down Imran Tahir’s throat at third man.
Tahir also hauled in Mohammad Hafeez’ top-edged pull at fine leg to give Morkel his third wicket.
But there was no stopping Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik from putting Pakistan on top when the rain came, and stayed. SA, then, have it all to do at The Oval on Sunday.
TMG
