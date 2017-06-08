To stay in running, SA must beat India

Birmingham — David Miller and Morne Morkel will look back on SA’s Champions Trophy match against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Wednesday with fondness, but their teammates will not.

Miller’s 75 not out was a triumph of discipline over his natural attacking game, an innings of maturity, awareness and nous.

It rescued SA from the 61/3 they were when he took guard in the 15th over and took them to a half-decent total of 219/8.

Morkel charged into the bowling crease with irresistible confidence to claim two wickets in his second over and another in his eighth, and all of them for only seven runs on his way to figures of 3/18 off seven.

But he could not stop Pakistan from reaching 119/3 in 27 overs when rain ended the match. That made Pakistan the winners by 19 runs — which means SA’s match against India at The Oval in London on Sunday is a showdown.

Not only are SA highly likely to have to beat India to stay in the running for the semifinals, they could also have to win that match handsomely enough to survive the game of net runrate roulette that might ensue to decide the issue.