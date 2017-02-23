Aussies avoid whitewash

Australia beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in their final Twenty20 game, avoiding a whitewash in the three-match series and salvaging some pride.
Australia got off to a flier on Wednesday courtesy of captain and opening batsman Aaron Finch’s 53 runs off 32 balls. Partner Michael Klinger scored a controlled 62 runs off 43 balls to help take the hosts to 187.
Sri Lankan wickets tumbled as they struggled to cope with leg-spinner Adam Zampa, losing five wickets, including that of
in-form all-rounder Asela Gunaratne, between the eighth and 12th over.
Zampa and medium pacer James Faulkner picked up three wickets each. Australia were fielding a side that was below full strength, with their Test squad currently in India.
Gunaratne was named man of the series after scoring half centuries in the first two matches.
Reuters
