What’s happened is that Domingo‚ painted as the problem in 2015-16 when SA lost five of the eight Tests they played in India and at home against England‚ has been party to their resurgence. Since August, much the same group of players have beaten New Zealand‚ Australia and Sri Lanka.

In fact‚ the side has been theoretically weakened from what it was in 2015-16 by the absence of AB de Villiers‚ who has been out with an elbow injury.

Domingo has been a constant through all that‚ but he receives few of the plaudits that should go his way. That is typical of the dysfunctional world of South African cricket‚ where, with tedious predictability, various flavours of unconvincingly disguised prejudice are proffered as positions in what should be legitimate debates.

Domingo is a prime target for this kind of cowardice on two counts — he did not play international cricket and he is black.

That is just another factor of the complex reality of the game in this country.

"South African cricket has got more challenges than most other nations ‚" Domingo said. "In terms of finances‚ in terms of Kolpaks‚ in terms of the make-up of the team.

"Yet we tend to find ourselves in the top three more times than not. There’s a lot to be appreciative of about the way South African cricket operates and the way the players go about their business," he said.

"Maybe the public at times expect you to be No1 at absolutely everything and it’s just not possible when old‚ mature‚ experienced high-quality players leave and potentially talented players come into the team.

"The likes of [Quinton] de Kock‚ [Temba] Bavuma‚ [Kagiso] Rabada‚ [Stephen] Cook‚ to a degree — those players take a little bit of time before they get to that level.