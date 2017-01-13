Mighty Hash needed some purity

Hashim Amla’s brilliance caught up with him as he was forced to face the media he avoided in the build-up to the match.

Amla became only the eighth player to score a century in his 100th Test.

"When I first got in‚ they bowled well and as a right-hander, it seemed like they had their lines as well‚" he said.

"But I just sucked in and also had a bit of fortune.

"An element of fortune is always important because when you get dropped, you always think that I am going to continue batting on and it is part and parcel of the game."

Asked for the reasons for his low-key build-up to such an auspicious occasion‚ Amla said he wanted his preparations to be as pure as possible.

"I am very grateful to reach 100 Test matches, but my focus was more on scoring runs than anything else.